DGP sanctions welfare loan, relief for 240 personnel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing with its endeavour to provide assistance to police personnel and their dependents for health, self-marriage or marriage of children, technical education, etc, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned welfare relief and welfare loan of over Rs 2.38 crore in favour of 240 police personnel vide Police Headquarters order No 4563 of 2019.

Under this order, Rs 47.5 lakh welfare loan has been sanctioned in favour of 37 police personnel to meet expenses on self treatment or treatment of their dependents. Rs 1.76 crore welfare loan has been sanctioned in favour 177 police personnel for self-marriage or marriage ceremony of their wards. Similarly, Rs 1 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of two police personnel for the circumcision of their wards and Rs 50,000 has been sanctioned in favour of police personnel for conducting Akhand Path.

The assistance has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund to meet the expenses of different natures including self-treatment, treatment of dependents, education of wards, self-marriage and marriage of wards, circumcision of son or Akhand Path.

Meanwhile, Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of ten police personnel as welfare loan for their wards, pursuing different professional degree courses. Under the order, Rs 2.5 lakh has been granted as welfare relief in favour of 16 personnel to meet the expenses of different natures.

Pertinent to mention that police headquarters has sanctioned welfare loan of Rs 16 crore and welfare relief of Rs 69 lakh for police personnel during current year as the welfare measures.