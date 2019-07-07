DGP sanctions scholarships in favour of 104 wards of Police martyrs, deceased personnel

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that J&K Police faced the challenge of terrorism since nineties and the force along with other security forces, succeeded in bringing peace and rule of law in the State after giving supreme sacrifices of its brave martyrs. The violence badly affected the families of our martyrs and the organisation feels its responsibility to provide succour to all these families, especially children in their schooling, he said.

“Different schemes have been introduced for welfare of martyrs’ families including scholarships for school going children up to PG/PhD level, free education in Police Public schools, financial assistance for marriage of daughters and financial assistance to families in distress,” DGP said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

As a part of the welfare measure, DGP Dilbag Singh sanctioned scholarship of Rs 3.61 lakh in favour of 48 wards of 32 martyrs. “These wards are studying in different classes from primary to graduation level and scholarships have been provided at different rates in order to help the wards to continue their education. The scholarship has been provided out of the Central Police Education Fund for the academic year 2018-2019,” he said.

“Similarly, scholarships of Rs 2.30 lakh have been sanctioned in favour of 46 wards of 27 deceased police personnel, who died due to natural or accidental deaths while in service. This scholarship has also been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund to assist the wards in their schooling. The welfare schemes in vogue provides scholarship for two wards of deceased police personnel at different rates from primary to PhD level for every academic session,” he said.

“During year 2019, over Rs 12.69 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 184 wards of 85 police martyrs as scholarship. Rs 4.80 lakh has also been sanctioned in favour of 96 wards of 31 deceased personnel as scholarship during the same period,” the DGP added.