DGP sanctions scholarships for meritorious police wards

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To encourage meritorious wards of Police personnel, the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh sanctioned meritorious scholarships of Rs 11,48,000 in favour of 243 wards of serving Police personnel.

These meritorious scholarships have been sanctioned in favour of 243 wards of Police personnel, including 143 girls, for their brilliant performance in annual examination of class 10th during academic session 2018-19.

The scholarships of Rs 6,000 each has been granted in favour of 106 wards for securing above 90 per cent marks and Rs 4,000 each have been granted in favour of 137 wards, who have secured 80 per cent and above marks in the class 10th examination.

This year till date, over Rs 54 lakh has been stationed by the PHQ J&K in favour of 783 wards of serving Police personnel for achieving excellence in different academic and competitive exams. The scholarships have been granted out of the central police welfare fund vide PHQ order no. 3083 of 2019.

The PHQ has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards and financial assistance under different Heads for wards of martyred and serving police personnel to boost their morale.