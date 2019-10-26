DGP sanctions scholarships amounting to Rs 1.28 lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: With an aim to promote the merit and instill a spirit of competition among the wards of police personnel, DGP Dilbag Singh has granted meritorious scholarship of Rs 1.28 lakh in favour of 27 wards of serving police personnel.

The meritorious scholarship has been sanctioned in favour of these wards for their performance in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2018-19. The scholarship has been granted out of the Central Police Welfare Fund vide PHQ order number 4070 of 2019.

The scholarship of Rs. 6,000 each has been granted in favour of 10 wards for securing above 90 percent marks and Rs. 4,000 each in favour of 17 wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the examination.

Scholarship of Rs 96,400 has also been sanctioned for 13 wards of SPOs who laid down their lives in different violence, terrorism related incidents in the State. Rs 12,000 has been granted for postgraduate classes and Rs 10,000 for under graduate classes likewise rupees Rs 6,000 has been granted for wards studying in middle classes and Rs. 2,400 for primary classes for academic session 2019-20.