DGP sanctions scholarship for wards of police martyrs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Continuing with its endeavour to boost morale of wards of those police personnel, who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding security of people, DGP Dilbag Singh sanctioned a scholarship of over Rs 2 lakh in favour of 25 school-going wards. The scholarship of Rs 2.30 lakh for wards of martyrs has been sanctioned out of Central Police Education Fund vide Police headquarters order No 941 of 2020. Under the order, Rs 10,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 12 wards of police martyrs, pursuing education from class 11th to graduation level. Rs 12,000 each has been sanctioned for seven wards of Police martyrs pursuing different technical courses/ degrees. Similarly, Rs 6,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of four such wards studying from class 6th to 10th. Rs 2,400 each has been sanctioned in favour of two wards of police martyrs studying in primary classes.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon completes ‘Mimi’ shoot
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper