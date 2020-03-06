DGP sanctions scholarship for wards of police martyrs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing with its endeavour to boost morale of wards of those police personnel, who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding security of people, DGP Dilbag Singh sanctioned a scholarship of over Rs 2 lakh in favour of 25 school-going wards.

The scholarship of Rs 2.30 lakh for wards of martyrs has been sanctioned out of Central Police Education Fund vide Police headquarters order No 941 of 2020.

Under the order, Rs 10,000 each have been sanctioned in favour of 12 wards of police martyrs, pursuing education from class 11th to graduation level. Rs 12,000 each has been sanctioned for seven wards of Police martyrs pursuing different technical courses/ degrees. Similarly, Rs 6,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of four such wards studying from class 6th to 10th. Rs 2,400 each has been sanctioned in favour of two wards of police martyrs studying in primary classes.