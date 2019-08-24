DGP sanctions Rs 2.67 lakh scholarship for wards of police martyrs

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday announced grant of scholarships of over Rs.2.67 lakh in favour of 32 wards of martyred police personnel.

The scholarships in favour of 32 wards standing in different classes from Primary to PG level have been sanctioned out of the Central Police Education Fund for the academic year 2018-19.

PHQ has been sanctioning scholarships and rewards under different heads for the wards of martyred, serving police personnel and SPOs to boost their talent and morale.