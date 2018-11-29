DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 38.40 lakh; grants scholarship for 63 wards of police martyrs

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Thursday sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 38.40 lakh in favour of 64 police personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from service today on superannuation.

The gift of Rs 60,000 each has been sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund on their superannuation or voluntarily retirement.

Order has been issued by PHQ for grant of retirement gift in favour of six gazetted officers, thirty non-gazetted officers and twenty eight lower subordinates including four followers. The personnel belonged to different units and wings of the department.

Retirement gift of Rs 60,000 is sanctioned to each police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh granted scholarship of over Rs 4.99 lakh in favour of 63 wards of police martyrs who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. The scholarships have been granted out of Central Police Education Fund for the academic year 2017-2018. The wards who have been granted scholarship include 42 students upto higher secondary level, 16 of under graduation classes and five students of post graduation/ professional courses.

Besides, scholarship has been sanctioned in favour of two wards of serving police personnel, who have secured above eighty per cent marks in annual examination of graduation and post graduation.

The DGP, J&K, has also sanctioned Special Reward of Rs 10,000 each in favour of nine wards of serving police personnel for qualifying different competitive examination in the year 2018.