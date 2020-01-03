DGP sanctions over Rs 2.20 cr welfare loan, relief for 226 personnel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned welfare loan/relief of over Rs 2.20 crore in favour of 226 police personnel. The assistance has been sanctioned out of Contributory Central Police Welfare Fund. “Welfare loan that ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 47 police personnel for self-treatment or for the treatment of their dependent. Similarly, Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 158 police personnel to meet expenses for self-marriage or marriage of their dependent. Loan of Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 9 police personnel for their wards higher education purpose and Rs 50,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 12 police personnel to meet expenses for religious obligations. The loan will be recovered in installments from the personnel,” he said.

Similarly, welfare relief has been sanctioned in favour of 18 personnel at different rates, who have been reported to be found in distress. The relief has been provided for their self-treatment or treatment of their dependents. This monetary assistance will not be recovered.

J&K Police Headquarters continues with its endeavour to focus on welfare of its personnel and their families. The police personnel, who are in need of financial assistance for self treatment or treatment of dependents, self-marriage or marriage of their dependents/ higher education of their children or some religious obligations, are helped out under different schemes that have been introduced under the umbrella of Central Police Welfare Fund. Pertinent to mention here that during last year, over Rs 18 crore were disbursed as welfare loan/relief among police officers and Jawans.