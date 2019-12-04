DGP sanctions financial assistance, medical relief for 17 SPOs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to SPOs in need, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 4,77,873 in favour of 17 such SPOs. The financial assistance in favour of these SPOs has been sanctioned out of SPOs Contributory Fund/Police Pariwar under PHQ order NO. 4566 & 4573.

The amount has been sanctioned to defray the expenses in connection with self-treatment/ treatment of dependents of these SPOs. Meanwhile, the DGP has also sanctioned Rs 2 lakh in favour of one SPO of Ramban District, who was injured in an encounter with the terrorists in Batote. The amount has been released to the concerned SSsP for reimbursement to the concerned beneficiary.

PHQ has been sanctioning financial assistance and medical relief in favour of SPOs alongside serving/retired personnel to meet the expenses on their treatment and other exigencies. The assistance is provided out of different heads of Contributory Welfare Fund.