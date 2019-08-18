DGP reviews security scenario

SRINAGAR: DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh on Sunday paid a day long visit to Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu to review the security scenario and law & order situation in these districts. He interacted with police officers/personnel and later chaired a high level meeting at Jammu.
The
meeting at Jammu was attended by Div Com Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh,
IG Armed Jammu Danesh Rana, IG BSF Narender Singh Jamwal, IG CRPF Subash
Chander, DIG CRPF Neetu, DIG CISF S.N Singh, DIG SSB M.S Negi, DC Jammu Sushma
Chauhan, SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, SSP Kuthua Shridhar Patil, SSP Samba Shakti
Kumar Phatak, SSP PCR Jammu Kulbir Singh, SSP APCR R.C Kotwal and other
officers.
Early in
the morning the DGP visited Rajouri, where he was received by DIG
Rajouri-Poonch Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Rajouri Yugal Manhas and SSP Poonch Ramesh
Angral.
The DGP
was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour and he also took a round of the
Rajouri Town. The DGP chaired an officers meeting which was attended among
others by GOC 25 Inf. Div. H. Dharmrajan and DC Rajouri Mohammed Ajaz. The
officers briefed the DGP about the current security scenario of the Range.
After
Rajouri, DGP Dilbag Singh visited district Udhampur where he was briefed by the
jurisdictional officers about the security situation. He interacted with the
officers of police and CAPFs and took stock of the security situation. Senior
officers including DIG Udhampur Sujit Kumar, DC Udhampur Piyush Singla, SSP
Udhampur Rajiv Panday and SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir were present in the meeting.
During
his meeting with senior officers at Jammu the DGP emphasized upon police
officers to remain in close contact with people to redress their grievances.
While complementing the collective efforts of J&K Police and other security
forces for excellent results he stressed for enhanced synergy among the forces
for better coordination. He also directed the officers on the ground to act as
per the requirements of the situation besides maintaining alertness in the
border areas.
The DGP
appreciated the efforts of police, Civil Administration and CAPF in maintaining
peace and order and complimented them for handling law and order. He also
thanked general public for maintaining peace.
