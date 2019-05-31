DGP reviews security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

Share Share 0 Share

state times news

JAMMU: The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh reviewed security arrangements for upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra-2019.

Senior officers from Police Department, Paramilitary, Army and Intelligence Agencies were present also in the meeting. Detailed discussions were held on security and facilities being extended to pilgrims during their stay in the base-camp, Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu and other lodging centers.

Speaking during the security review meeting, Dilbag Singh impressed upon the officers to make sincere efforts for providing basic amenities to Amarnath Yatris at various transit and lodging centers across Jammu city to ensure their comfortable stay.

The DGP emphasized upon establishment of joint control rooms for better and close coordination between all agencies to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra. He advised the police officers to ensure humane approach while dealing with public and directed them to remain extra vigilant and stern while dealing with criminals and anti-social elements. He also reviewed the transport plans placed for safety and hassle-free movement of Yatris on the national highway.

“Frequent checking /search operations should be launched in the suspected areas and more hard work is required to be put in to neutralise terrorists,” he said. He also assured that all required support from the Police Headquarters would be made available for all arrangements and contingencies.

IGP Jammu Zone, M K Sinha made a detailed presentation about all the arrangements made for smooth conduct of Amanath Yatra throughout Jammu Zone. He elaborated the measures taken by security forces to check and plug the infiltration from across the border. Anti-terrorism operations launched by the police were also discussed in the meeting and important directions were given by Director General of Police. Officers from army, CAPFs and Intelligence Agencies shared their assessments.

District SPs and Range DIsG briefed the DGP and participants that all required arrangements are being tied up at all levels. CAPF Officers also briefed about the preparedness being made by their organisations.

The meeting was attended among others by Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma; IGP Danesh Rana, Alok Kumar IG; Abhay Vir Chouhan IG BSF; DIG Jammu-Kathua Range, Sujit Kumar; DC Jammu Ramesh Kumar; SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh; SSP PCR Jammu, Kulbir Singh; SSP Security, Ashok Sharma; SSP CID CI, Mumtaz Ahmed; SSP CID SB Jammu, Randeep Kumar; SSP Traffic Jammu, Joginder Singh; SSP Railways Jammu, Mohammed Irshad; SSP Telecom, D P Singh; SSP APCR Jammu R C Kotwal; Narinder Singh Jamwal; IG Jammu Zone Jammu and IGP Armed Jammu.