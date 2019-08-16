DGP reviews law & order situation at Baramulla; felicitates Shourya Chakar awardee HC Subhash Chander

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: DGP Dilbag Singh reviewed law and order situation at Baramulla. He felicitated Shourya Chakar awardee HC Subhash Chander in presence of IGP Kashmir, SP Pani, IGP Armed Kashmir Vijay Kumar and SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper