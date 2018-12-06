DGP reviews functioning of police hospital

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of Police Hospital, Jammu, here at Police Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by IGP Personnel PHQ J.P Singh, IGP Headquarter PHQ Anand Jain, AIsGP PHQ Mubassir Latifi, Rajeshwar Singh, Shailender Singh, Manoj Kumar Pandith, SO to IGP Technical Services Sanjay Kumar Bhagat and Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu, Dr Kirti Bhushan Sharma.

At the outset of the meeting, DGP sought report from Superintendent Police Hospital, Jammu regarding functioning of different units of hospital and availability of facilities.

Dr Kirti briefed the meeting about the working of hospital. He apprised the DGP regarding the work done by the hospital in the field of surgery and medicine.

DGP directed the officers to identify the areas where improvements are needed. He said that we should be in a mission mode to tackle all issues of the hospital and impressed for availability of quality medicines in the hospital.

DGP further impressed upon the officers to make sure that supplies are provided to the hospital smoothly for police personnel and their families.

He directed to take up the upgradation including creation of labour room and face lifting of hospital buildings. He said that facilities in medicines and machinery should be enhanced for the health care of police personnel and their families.

DGP said that the demands put forth by Superintendent for upgradation of hospital infrastructure will be looked into.