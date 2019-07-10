DGP releases Crime Gazette-2018

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh released the annual edition of crime gazette for the year 2018 at Police Headquarters here on Tuesday.

ADGP Coordination, A.K Choudhary, ADGP Headquarters A.G Mir, IGP (CIV), Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP Crime, S.A Mujtaba, AIsG, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Mubassir Latifi, Dilip Kumar, Manoj Pandit, SP (Armoury), Gulzar Ahmad and other senior officers of PHQ and Crime Headquarters were present on the occasion.

Dilbag Singh while unveiling the gazette congratulated the officers and officials of the State Crime Record Bureau of Crime Branch J&K, who remained associated with the compilation and publication of the Gazette.

The DGP J&K said that this book depicts the crime trends and other statistics of crime in our State. He further added that this crime gazette would not only give an overview of crime status in various Police Stations of the State but also help to shape up our future policies and strategies for combating the crime.

The crime gazette highlights increasing and decreasing trends in the crime scenario in the State during the year 2018 and also depicts the comparison of crimes to previous year i.e 2017. It aimed to be distributed among the Police officers to get an insight about the crime rates and growing crimes in their jurisdictional areas so the counter measures are taken strategically and effectively.

As per the Gazette, 27,276 cases were registered under various heads of crime during the year 2018. A total of 26,095 under investigation cases were disposed-off by the police. Out of these charge sheets were filed in 19,458 cases. In crime against women 3,623 cases were registered while 938 NDPS cases were registered during the year.

The crime gazette for which the data has been collected, tabulated and maintained by Crime Record Bureau was prepared and presented in the form of the book under the chairmanship of IGP Crime J&K S Ahfadul Mujtaba.