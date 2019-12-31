DGP promotes 169 NGOs, inaugurates Jawans Barrack

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing with Police Headquarters’ endeavour of providing promotions to police officers and personnel on time, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Monday ordered promotion of 169.

The Departmental Promotion Committee comprising of S.J.M Gillani ADG (Coordination), Rajeshwar Singh AIG (Personnel), Javaid Iqbal (CPO) PHQ and Naeem Wani DySP (Personnel), met under the chairmanship of DGP J&K and promoted these 169 Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs). Among the promotes two Sub Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Inspectors and 165 Assistant Sub Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspectors. two Inspectors were also given In-Situ Promotions.

Meanwhile, Dilbag Singh inaugurated Jawans’ barrack with additional facility of toilet block adjacent to Police Headquarters’ Jammu.