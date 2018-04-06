DGP Prisons visits ICS Mishriwalla

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons, Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited Jail Training Institute named as ‘Institute of Correctional Services’ (ICS) at Mishriwalla Jammu.

The institute has been recently made functional for the basic training needs of prison personnel who were otherwise getting training from Police Training Academy, Udhampur, upto NGO level and for Gazetted Officers outside the State. The institute is located on a piece of land measuring about 173 Kanals approximately purchased long back in 1981 but later used as Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Camp from early 90s till couple of year ago when the migrants were shifted to Jagti Township, Jammu.

At present a batch of 21 warders/constables recruited under SRO or regularised from Ad-hoc appointments are undergoing basic training of six months which shall be completed in June, 2018. The DGP Prisons J&K accompanying DIG Prisons, Staff Officer and technical team had a detailed inspection of the entire area and also interacted with the trainees.

The requirements put-forth by the Principal of the Institute were noted for immediate fulfillment. On-spot directions were issued to technical team for development of the infrastructure as per the needs of the training institute as well as DPR for the proposed Open Air Jail adjoining the training institute accordnig to the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the Central Government.

The DGP Prisons showed keen interest to make it full-fledged institute that will go a long ways inculcating professional skill among the trainees and make them skillful in handling the prison administration effectively and rebuilding the image of the J&K Prison Department as a whole.