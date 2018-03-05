DGP ought to have mustered courage to reject political diktat

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The noise over Shopian case, involving the army, is refusing to die down, as the Jammu intelligentsia and politico-social activists are wondering over the police action under political pressure. They fail to understand why leniency was shown towards anti-national stone-pelters, who willfully scuttled the security operations, as part of ISI strategy in Kashmir. They should have been first to be identified and booked for attacking the army. Questions are being asked about the motivation of DGP Dr S P Vaid in concealing the vital facts about the FIR and misleading public opinion. They wish the DGP to have shown courage to refuse the political dictate, being custodian of law and order in the sensitive and terrorism infested State.

Dev Anand Gill, State President J&K Valmiki Dalit Samaj expressed concern over the way the State Government is countering the army personnel working in the Kashmir Valley by making false and frivolous cases against them. He said that the State Government has forgotten that during the crises it was only the army which remained in the forefront to rescue and rehabilitate, and no other entity, especially the separatists, who claim to be the well wishers of people of Kashmir Valley were nowhere in the scene.

Gill said it is unfortunate that State Government has lodged FIR, naming Major Aditya of 10 Garhwal Rifles in Shopian firing incident.

“The Kashmiri politicians consider stone pelters as innocent civilians while the government action was aimed at demoralising the Indian Army”, he said and asked the State Government to withdraw FIR filed against Major Aditya at the earliest. He slammed DGP for his deceitful statement, claiming that no army personnel were named in the FIR.

Ashish Gupta, a research scholar while condemning the FIR against army in Shopian incident asserted that the act is nothing but disrespect to the nationalist people and Indian Army. He said such incidents clearly tell how much respect the State Government has for the Indian Army. He further said that such incidents affect the morale of security forces, who are working day and night for the safety and security of the country. He said that nobody has the right to interfere with the working of army. He also condemned the State Police Chief for giving wrong and misleading statement to the media regarding FIR lodged in the Shopian firing incident.

Surinder Singh, Ex President Yuva Rajput Sabha asked all the sitting legislators to clear their stand over the registration of FIR against army personnel in the State.

Terming selective targeting of the army as unfortunate for the people of Jammu region and those guarding the borders of State, he said that the whole nation is backstabbed by the ruling political leaders to satiate their personal vested interests.

He said if today the State government is targeting the security personnel, the days are not far when it will also target the people of Jammu region.

Seeking immediate withdrawal of FIR filed against Major Aditya Kumar, Singh also decried the DGP Dr S.P Vaid for succumbing to the political leaders and befooling the people by giving misleading statement.

Satvinder Singh, a social worker from Samba, strongly condemned the State Government and Police Department for registering FIR against the army in Shopian firing incident.

“Such actions demoralise the army which is working persistently for ensuring safety and security of people living across length and breadth of the country”, he maintained.

Singh also criticised the deceptive statement given by DGP Dr S.P Vaid over naming of army personnel in the aforesaid FIR befooling the people of the State. However, he said that top cop must have succumbed to pressure build-up by political bosses in the case just to remain in their good books. He said the DGP himself should have verified the facts about the FIR before making any statement. He said the people of the State and the country are shoulder to shoulder with the security forces and the government should withdraw all the FIRs filed against army personnel in Kashmir Valley without wasting a jiffy.

PDP leader, Mohammad Sharief Kazmi expressed surprise over the statement given by the DGP Dr SP Vaid that no army officer has been named in the FIR registered in Shopian firing incident.

“Being the Head of State Police Department, he showed ignorance over the registration of an FIR, which is a matter of serious concern and he should relinquish office on moral ground”, he said, adding that if the FIR was registered and Major Aditya Kumar had been named in the FIR, he should have gathered information before speaking to media persons.