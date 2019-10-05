DGP orders promotion of 74 HCs; congratulates their families

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Continuing with its measures to provide promotion to members of J&K Police, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh issued promotion order in respect of 74 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors in the Telecom wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had recommended promotion to these Police Personnel of Police Telecommunication. After thorough scrutiny of service records, promotion in respect of 74 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ Order No 3723 of 2019.

The promoted personnel included Ishrat Jan, Satish Kumar, Randeep Singh, Gulzar Ahmed, Mohammad Aslam Khan, Rajinder Singh, Ajay Raina, Raj Kumar, Bilal Ahmed, Raj Kumar, Parkash Singh, Risheed Subli, Sham Lal, Santosh Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Mirm Anayat Ulla, Pradhman Krishan, Suneel Kumar, Manzoor Ahmed, Gulzaid Hussain, Bashir Ahmed, Abdul Qayoom, Mohammad Saleem, Bashir Ahmed, Iftikhar Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Firoz Ahmad, Mohammad Akbar, Ashiq Hussain, Fayaz Ahmed, Tilak Raj, Veer Ji, Nissar Ahmed, Abdul Qayoom, Mohammad Yaqoob, Mohammad Afzal Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Riyaz Ahmad, Sham Lal, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Hussain, Subash Chander, Ranjeet Singh, Rais Ahmad Koka, Hafeez Ulla Bhat, Mohammad Rashid, Shahzad Salim, Suresh Kumar, Rishi Kumar, Irshad Ahmed, Hilal Ahmad, Yash Paul, Mehraj Ud Din, Rafiq Ahmad, Mukhminider Singh, Ajay Tandon, Tariq Ahmad, Sanjeev Kumar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Jatinder Kumar, Sudershan Chib, Firdous Ahmad, Wahid Ahmad, Mahesh Kumar, Ajay Rasotra, Shabir Ahmad, Balbir Singh, Navneet Kumar, Javid Iqbal, Ram Lal, Narinder Singh and Manzoor Ahmad.

While congratulating promoted personnel and their family members, the DGP hoped that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the personnel to perform their duties in higher ranks with enhanced dedication and zeal.