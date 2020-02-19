DGP lauds police everesters’ commitment for bringing laurels to JKP, UT

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbag Singh on Friday felicitated SgCt Falil Singh and SgCt Nazir Ahmad of Jammu and Kashmir Police at Police Headquarters Jammu.

Two-member JK Police team, which scaled the world’s top peak-Mount Everest on May 21, 2019 as members of the Indian Police Mt. Everest expedition 2019 team, called on DGP, J&K at Police Headquarters Jammu.

IGP Crime M.K Sinha, AIG Welfare/Communication PHQ Manoj Kumar Pandith, SO (Sports) APHQ SSP Dushyant Sharma, Inspector Sharat Chander Singh and Everester Inspector Ram Singh were also present on the occasion.

The DGP congratulated the officials and appreciated dedication, devotion and commitment exhibited by them during their successful expedition to Mount Everest and wished them more success in their future endeavours.

A memento received from All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) New Delhi was presented to the DGP J&K by both the Everesters.

Pertinent to mention here that both the officials were selected for the Indian Police Mount Everest Expendition-2019 team and the two members team of J&K Police personnel were flagged off by the IGP Armed Danesh Rana. The team comprising 17 members (13 players and 4 supporting staff) reached at Kathmandu Nepal on April 3, 2019 and finally scaled the peak of Mount Everest on May 21, 2019.

On the successful expedition, both these officials were invited by AIPSCB to attend Flag-in ceremony hosted by All India Police Sports Control Board on February 3, 2020, which was attended among others by Director Intelligence Bureau Arvinda Kumar and Dilbag Singh.