DGP inaugurates women police station at Doda

JAMMU: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbhag
Singh, accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh
Singh and B.S Tuti, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range inaugurated Women Police Station
at Doda in the premises of Police Station Doda.
The DGP and
other senior officers were received by SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed and other ranks of
District Police Doda. A large number of women from different streams like
Mahila Shakti Sanstha, Women Chairpersons of BDC, members of One Stop Center,
members of Child lines etc also participated in the inaugural function along
with the senior citizens of Doda.
The DGP J&K
while speaking on the occasion said that the motive behind the opening of Women
Police Station Doda which has its territorial jurisdiction in Doda-Kishtwar and
Ramban District is to provide better environment and help to the women by the
Police department by way of counseling/ registration of FIRs and investigation
by the lady Police Officers and Officials.
The DGP further
said that “Crime against women have been taken seriously and to bring down such
types of crimes. The women Police station have been opened were the crime
against the women will be dealt by women officers/officials. The DGP said that
opening of this women Police station will definitely provide an opportunity to
the women folk of the respective area to come more open regarding the crime
against them and they will be able to express their grievances more
comfortably.
While
complementing the people of Doda for maintaining communal harmony as well
as law and order, the DGP sought the
cooperation of people of Doda in strengthening the brotherhood in future too.
The DGP also sought their cooperation in eradicating the menace of drugs from
the society. Besides, Additional SP Hqrs Doda Master Popsy, Additional SP
Bhaderwah Raj Singh Goria, Manoj Kumar DySP Hqrs Doda, Mansoor Ayaz DySP DAR
Doda and SHO Doda Inspector Rouf Ahmed and others officers of the Police
Department were also present.
