DGP inaugurates residential flats

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police, Dr S.P Vaid on Wednesday inaugurated residential block at Gulshan Ground Jammu. The block has been constructed to suffice the requirements of the personnel.

Earlier this month, Dr. Vaid inaugurated seven blocks of accommodation at Kehribal Mattan and four blocks at Dignibal Ganderbal to provide better accommodation to the personnel deployed in the concerned areas.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DG, V.K Singh, M.D Police Housing Corporation, Danesh Rana, IGP Jammu Dr S.D Singh, IGP Headquarters PHQ, Surinder Kumar Gupta and SE PHQ, Rashid Mustafa.

DIG JKS Range, Rafiq-ul-Hassan, I/C SP Jammu, Vinod Kumar, CO IR 10th Bn, Randeep Kumar, AIG Building PHQ, Abdul Waheed Shah, SSP PCR Jammu, Joginder Singh and engineers of PHC were also present on the occasion.