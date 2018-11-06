DGP grants in-situ promotion to 42 police personnel

Share Share 0 Share 0

IGP Jammu grants in-situ promotion to 169 followers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a Deepawali gift, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday granted In-situ promotion in favour of 42 police personnel.

Those who have been promoted include one Inspector (S), 16 SI (S), one HC, eight SGCT, two constables and 14 Followers of different units. The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) met today at PHQ under the chairmanship of DGP and cleared the promotions.

DGP has congratulated the promoted personnel and their families. The DGP wishing them a bright future hoped that they will continue to work with zeal and dedication.

Extending greetings on the eve of Deepawali to all the ranks of J&K Police, IGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu, Dr S.D Singh granted In-Situ Promotion/Elevation to Higher Pay Scale in respect of 169 followers. This is the 10th DPC held under the chairmanship of IGP, Jammu Zone Jammu.

The following officers namely SO to IGP JZ, Jammu, Rajesh Sharma SSP JKPS; Additional SP PCR, Jammu, Girdhari Lal Sharma; Deputy Director Prosecution, TADA Court Jammu Parshotam Lal and Inspector (Personnel) ZPHQ, Jammu, Deshbir Singh were its members on the board constituted under the chairmanship of worthy IGP Jammu zone.

While congratulating the promoted Police Personnel and their families, S.D Singh, IGP Jammu Zone, Jammu expressed hope that this promotion shall act as a morale booster for them so that they may rededicate themselves towards their work even with more zeal and enthusiasm thereby bringing laurels to the Police Department.