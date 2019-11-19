DGP, GOC 15 Corps review security scenario at Bandipora

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: General Officer-in Command (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General K.J.S Dhillon and Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbag Singh complemented Bandipora police and other CAPF personnel for maintenance of law and order in the district and keeping the criminal activities under check.

DGP and GOC 15 Corps were chairing a joint review meeting and Darbar of police personnel at DPL, Bandipora.

Addressing the Darbar, Lt General Dhillon said army plays its role at borders and during the counter insurgency activities but police is doing multifarious duties, be it law and order, crime control or dealing the anti-terrorism activities.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police has been playing tremendous role on these fronts,” he said and also presented gifts to the Lines officer for the Jawans of the Bandipora Police. DGP, while addressing the Darbar, said that police in the district has worked tirelessly on anti terrorism front.

He added, “We need to continue our fight with the same dedication so as to put an end to the terrorism in J&K.”

“Stringent action has to be taken against the elements found involved in unlawful activities to ensure peaceful environment for the people,” he said and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with public and solve their grievances.

“Terrorist activities in the district are under control but we need to put our best for eradicating it completely,” the police chief said and added, “To finish the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir we need to take pre-emptive, pro-active and strategically effective measures and prefect planning for operations.”

He impressed upon the officers and Jawans to smash the support system of terrorists in the districts. The DGP also impressed upon the Police personnel to take care of their health and families.

He also asked the district SP to organise a joint Bada Khana for Police, Security Forces and Army in which officers, jawans from all units must participate.

He said that such events and interactions between different forces should be a regular practice.

DGP and GOC were accompanied by IGP, Kashmir S.P. Pani and DIG North Kashmir Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary.

The meeting was attended by Brig. Vivek Narang Commander 5-Sec. RR, Col. Parnav Joshi Co 14-RR, CO CRFP 3rd Bn. Arvind Kumar and other senior officers of army, police and CRPF.

At the very outset of the meeting, DGP J&K and GOC 15 Corps were briefed about the present security scenario of Bandipora District by the SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik.

They were apprised about the security scenario on the LoC and hinterland of the district. The officers were briefed about the measures taken for law and order, and also against the terrorists in the District.