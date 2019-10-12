DGP felicitates 16 Corps Commander; welcomes Lt Gen Harsha Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday visited 16 Corps Headquarters Nagrota where he met outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen Paramjit Singh and also welcomed Lt Gen Harsha Gupta who took over as the GOC of 16 Corps. The DGP was accompanied by IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh.

During the meeting, DGP thanked the outgoing GOC for all the cooperation and support he provided for the maintenance of public order and a good security environment. He said that it was great working relationship and synergy between the forces under his command that resulted in success for the Police and Security forces.

The DGP wished Lt Gen Paramjit Singh success for the new assignment.

On the occasion, Dilbag Singh also interacted with the Lt Gen Harsha Gupta who took over as the GOC of Nagrota based 16 Corps.

The DGP discussed the present security scenario situation along the border and LoC. He also discussed infiltration bids from Pakistan and counter measures put in place to foil such attempts. The recent successful joint operation at Batote was also discussed wherein an army Jawan gave supreme sacrifice of life and seven police personnel were injured including two of them seriously.

The DGP said that the synergy between the two forces will reach new highs and forces will continue to achieve success. He also presented memento to Lt Gen Paramjit Singh.