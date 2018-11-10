DGP condoles demise of Prosecuting Officer Bashir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Sigh on Saturday condoled the sad demise of Prosecuting Officer Khalid Bashir, who passed away this morning at New Delhi.

The DGP prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at PHQ. Speakers, on the occasion, expressed their profound grief over the untimely death of the budding officer. They expressed commiseration with the bereaved family. Contributions of the officer towards the department were highlighted.

The officers present in the meeting prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and said that the department stands by the bereaved family in the hour of grief.