DGP chairs meeting to discuss arrangements

66th B. N Mullik All India Police Football Championship from Feb 1

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The prestigious B.N Mullik All India Police Football Championship is being hosted by J and K Police from February 1, 2018. In this regard, Director General of Police (DGP), Dr. S.P Vaid discussed the arrangements to be made for this tournament, at a meeting of police officers at PHQ here on Monday.

Discussing the arrangements for the national event, DGP directed the officers for coordinated efforts to make the event a success.

“Various dignitaries and sports personalities are expected to visit Jammu and efficient arrangements are required to be made for them and for their boarding and lodging of visiting teams and staff members,” he said.

He also directed the officers that the sub committees must ensure that the event is organised in a professional manner.

During the meeting he assigned different tasks to different committees and each committee is headed by a senior officer.

During the eleven day championship, he said, 47 matches will be played on league cum knock out basis as per AIFF rules.

40 teams from different states, union territories and Central Police Organisations are participating in the championship, he informed.

The meeting was attended by Special DG V.K Singh, Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF Dilbag Singh, ADGP Armed A.K Choudhary, IsGP Alok Puri, Dr. S.D Singh, Jagjit Kumar, Mubarak Ahmad Ganaie, S.K Gupta, Alok Kumar and Ashkoor Ahmed Wani, AIsGP PHQ Mubassir Latifi, Kulbir Singh, Abdul Waheed Shah, Manoj Kumar Pandith, DySP Sports PHQ, Mir Jameel and PPS to DGP S.L Thakur and DySP Mehboob Majid.