DGP carries forward legacy of pampering stone-pelters

Jammu: Appeasement of separatists has cost Indian nation most in the Kashmir Valley. Instead of booking them for various offences and bundling them in jails for indulging in anti-national, inhuman and criminal activities, no opportunity is missed to placate them by showing leniency and offering concessions. So long it had been the politicians but now top police officials too have joined in offering olive branch to peace breakers.

The Shopian incident of January 27, 2018 is the worst example of appeasement in a mistaken belief of ‘winning hearts and minds of people’.

Succumbing to political pressure, Director General Police Dr S P Vaid set a very wrong and dangerous precedence of booking defenders of the nation rather than taking on those mocking the entire system.

Time alone will say how dearly the misadventure of registering FIR against the army in Shopian case, despite AFSPA in force shall cost the nation.

Rajesh Padgotra, Provincial President JKNPP criticised the decision of State Government for lodging FIR against army in Shopian firing incident rather than taking action against stone pelters, who were the main perpetrators in the case.

“Instead of taking action against anti-national elements active in the Valley, the Central Government has preferred to release first-time stone-pelters and drop cases against them to win hearts of Kashmiri people,” he said, adding that such decision is detrimental to national security and secular ethos. He wondered why not the cases lodged against the youth of Jammu during the Amarnath land row are not withdrawn.

“We will never tolerate such type of action against the security forces which can affect their morale”, he added.

Rajesh Kesari, National Vice President, Shiv Sena Hindustan expressed surprise over the action taken by police against the army personnel in the Shopian firing incident. He said that the decision to register FIR against Major Aditya Kumar must have been taken under political pressure. He said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir never misses any opportunity to book security forces in false and frivolous cases just to appease separatists. He said since the present government has taken over the charge, thousands of stone pelters have been granted amnesty. He q uestioned as to why no stone pelter in the Shopian firing incident has been apprehended so far. He asked the government to desist from countering the armed forces.

Seema Mattoo, Media Secretary Aash Foundation condemned the action taken by the government against army personnel by lodging an FIR framing Major Aditya Kumar in Shopian firing case. She asked if every citizen of India has a right to self defence then why not the security forces.

“Why the state government has registered a case against army in the Shopian firing incident. Why not any stone pelter has been booked in this incident?” She asked.

She also criticised the DGP Dr SP Vaid for his misleading statement to the media, stating, “No army officer has been named in the FIR lodged in Shopian firing incident”. “Being the head of Police Department he should have verified the facts before giving any statement. He should also have been aware of the fact that army enjoys immunity against such cases under the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA)”, she said.

Rahul Sambyal, Chairman of Youth for Society from Samba, regretted that instead of encouraging morale of the army, the government preferred to register an FIR against Major Aditya. He said the government is placating and pampering stone pelters, who fearlessly assaulted the security personnel in Kashmir.

“The security forces had shown exemplary courage of exercising maximum restraint while countering the stone pelters but when the stone pelters would cross all the limits and pose a threat to security personnel’s life, the situation would rather call for an appropriate action under self defence,” Kumar added.

Sudhir Sharma, a research scholar said that it’s a matter of serious concern that the government is releasing stone pelters and providing jobs to them but on the other hand our security personnel are being targeted and beaten by the stone pelters.

He lamented that there was no action against the stone pelters, who had not only attacked Indian Army but also snatched their weapons.

“The Government needs to clear its stand whether it is with the security forces or the anti nationals, pelting stones on army,” he said adding that the time to placate stone-pelters and those involved directly or indirectly in supporting terrorism is over now and the government must contain such elements involved in subversive activities.