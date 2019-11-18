DGP calls for stringent action against peace-inimical saboteurs

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan and terror handlers have become desperate and were employing all tactics and violence to provoke and scare people.

“Such elements are needed to be tackled effectively”, the DGP said while chairing a meeting of officers after inaugurating Zonal Cyber Police Station at District Police Office and refurbished Police Component Office (CARGO), here.

IGP Kashmir S.P Pani accompanied DGP during his visit to DPO Srinagar. SSP Srinagar and other Zonal SPs were also present during the function.

During his interaction with the senior officers, the DGP sought individual briefings on law and order, security of vital installations, preventive measures taken and surveillance through different methods.

While complimenting the officers for maintenance of peace and public order, Dilbag said that they should remain alert and fully prepared to thwart any act of saboteurs.

The DGP directed the officers to identify the saboteurs and the elements which may disturb the peace.

He said that the issues with regard to traffic regulations should be looked into so that the general people do not face any problem while commuting from one place to another.

He said that the challenges of terrorism by the ultras have been faced effectively in the past and more is needed to be done on this front to curb it completely.

“The cases of terrorism and violence by the ultras and mischief mongers should be taken to logical conclusion by doing appropriate investigations,” he added.

The DGP also directed that the mischief mongers should be booked under stringent laws and said that effective steps must be taken against drug peddlers and NDPS cases should be investigated thoroughly.

He also directed field officers to take good care of the deployments and constabulary by taking measures for keeping them comfortable in the harsh winter months especially during night duties.

Earlier, the DGP inaugurated the Zonal Cyber Police Station at District Police Office Srinagar and also the refurbished Srinagar component office. On this occasion DGP said that ‘CARGO- in pursuit of excellence’ has been trying to move further in the direction of being a professional place.

He said that during the past couple of months required resources have been provided by the police headquarters and he was happy to inaugurate facilities added here.

The IGP Kashmir, SSP Srinagar and Zonal SPs in their briefings highlighted the measures taken for the maintenance of law and order and also highlighted some demands to which DGP said that they will be looked into favourably.