DGP accords send-off to IGP JP Singh

SRINAGAR: To bid a warm send off to IGP Personnel, PHQ J.P. Singh, IPS a function was organised here on Saturday at Conference Hall, PHQ. Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh presided over the function.

Dilbag Singh recalled the services and qualities of head and heart of the officer and said that he has worked with dedication throughout his career. He said that J.P Singh was not only brilliant officer but also a caring associate. The DGP congratulated him for having a successful career and wished him health and blissful post retirement life.

He said that the retiring officer was very committed towards his duties and his contribution in different capacities towards the police department is memorable.

In his address J.P Singh thanked the DGP and other police officers for their love and cooperation in his service career. He said that he was proud to be a member of J&K Police.

He thanked his family particularly his wife for standing behind him during thick and thin.

He said that police was his first love and was very fortunate to serve in the department.

He said that he will continue to be an active member of the police Pariwar.

J.P. Singh a post-graduate in Commerce was appointed as DySP in Police Department on February 21, 1984 and was inducted into IPS in the year 2002. During his 35 years of Police services he remained posted on various important /key posts which included DySP DAR Jammu, DySP Hqrs Anantnag, SDPO South Jammu, DySP CID (CI) Jammu, SP (Ops.) Anantnag, SP (Ops.) Budgam, SP (Ops.) Srinagar, SP Budgam, SP Poonch, SP Doda, SP Kupwara, SSP Rajouri, SSP Kathua, SSP Crime Jammu, DIG IR Kashmir, Director SSG J&K, DIG JKS Range, DIG NKR Baramulla, IGP Traffic, J&K and IGP (Pers.), PHQ.

Earlier, AIG (P&T) PHQ Mubassir Latifi recalled the qualities of J.P Singh and said that he has found the retiring officer a hospitable and professional officer.

He said that due to his performance J.P Singh has been awarded various medals and appreciations which included Presidents Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Presidents Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The function was attended by A.G Mir ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, Jagjit Kumar IGP (Retd.) Member Public Service Commission, Sikander Mohan Kapoor, Director Prosecution PHQ, SSP Traffic National Highway J.S Johar, AIGsP PHQ Sameer Rekhi, Rajeshwar Singh, Manoj Pandit, Staff Officer to IGP (Tech.) Sanjay Bhagat, Amit Mahajan, CAO and other senior officers of PHQ and family members of J.P Singh.