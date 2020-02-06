DGM PNB calls on Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy General Manager (DGM), Punjab National Bank, J&K Circle, S K Rana called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here on Wednesday.

Rana briefed the Lt Governor about the functioning of the Punjab National Bank and various activities undertaken by the bank in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor advised Rana to closely monitor the fiscal health of the bank and take all requisite measures for ensuring reliable banking services to its customers.