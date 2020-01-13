DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo to replace all unmodified Pratt and Whitney engines till May 31

New Delhi: The DGCA on Monday extended the deadline for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines from January 31 to May 31, a statement issued by the aviation regulator said.
On November 1, stating that “desperate measures” were required to “put things in order”, the DGCA had told IndiGo to replace the PW engines in 97 A320neo aircraft “at all costs” by January 31 or they would be grounded. (PTI)
