DG YSS meets players of Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman on Thursday visited Poonch. He was welcomed by Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club Poonch.

During interaction with budding players of Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman asked the players to shun bad habits and concentrate on making their future bright.

He also requested the parents to involve their children in sports and games and also asked the budding players to follow Saqlain Tariq, the international volleyball player. Ashok Kumar District Youth Services and Sports Officer Poonch, Mohd Tariq Chairman Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club, Mohd Qasim ZPEO, Abdul Qayoom Lone and Rakesh Kumar Choudhary were also present.