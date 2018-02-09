DG Prisons shifted, Srinagar Central Jail head attached, entire medical staff removed

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Pakistan’s control on India’s jails in Kashmir!

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Facing unprecedented humiliation on account of a top notch Pakistani terrorist’s escape in broad daylight at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday, coupled with sensational revelations of Pakistan’s control over the Indian jails in Kashmir, Government of Jammu and Kashmir has affected a major shake-up of the officials under flak.

Director General of Prisons S.K. Mishra (IPS-1985), who happens to be the senior most IPS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was discreetly clubbed with the routine Police reshuffle and shifted as Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Police Housing Corporation. Dilbag Singh (IPS-1987) was appointed by the Cabinet as the new DG Prisons.

DGP Dr Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted his special greetings quickly to Dilbag Singh: “Congratulations to all the officers for their new assignments; especially to the new DG Prisons under whose supervision I’m sure the prisons will be managed efficiently”. Even as officials in the State Home Department insisted that Mishra’s transfer was in no way linked to the developments in Srinagar Central Jail, well-placed sources asserted that the proposal of his transfer crept in only last evening.

Hours before his transfer, Mishra told STATE TIMES that he had deputed a DIG rank officer of the Prisons Department for conducting a departmental enquiry into the circumstances that led to the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Abu Hanzalla’s dramatic escape at SMHS Hospital. He said that pending enquiry, Government had immediately removed and attached Superintendent of Srinagar Central Jail, Hilal Ahmad Rather. According to a Government Order issued by Principal Secretary Home, R.K. Goyal, an additional SP in Anantnag, Mukesh Kumar Kakar, was assigned the charge of the Superintendent of Srinagar Central Jail.

Sources said that over a dozen of other jail employees, including two wardens, were likely to be removed, placed under suspension and subjected to sustained interrogation by Special Investigation Team of Srinagar District Police holding the criminal investigation in Abu Hanzalla’s escape and killing of two armed Police personnel.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, said that the Government had started the exercise of replacing entire medical and paramedical staff. He said that following a statement in Assembly by Minister of Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat, authorities had accorded approval to transfer and replacement of all the seven Health employees including Medical Officer Dr Zeenat Nizami who had reportedly referred the six under-trials, including Abu Hanzalla, for a medical check-up at SMHS Hospital.

“We are replacing all the four Assistant Surgeons including the two who have been ill since long. One of them is suffering from Leukaemia. We need very vigilant staff to manage the jail inmates. Orders are being issued tonight or in the morning on Friday”, Dr Rehman told STATE TIMES.

Dr Rehman admitted that many of the Health Department’s officials had overstayed on their postings in Srinagar Central Jail for 3 to 10 years. “They are sent there on deputation basis. We normally order their replacement if a requisition comes in from the Jail Superintendent. Since no such demand has been received in the last many years, they continued to overstay”, he asserted.

Abu Hanzalla’s escape has exposed porosity and vulnerability of Srinagar Central Jail where hundreds of dreaded criminals and terrorists stand lodged. Details are now pouring out how the high profile terrorists enjoy “VVIP treatment” inside the State’s largest prison where local jail and medical staff are known to be taking instructions from leaders of the prisoners and under-trials. Successive governments in J&K have been deaf to the suggestions of posting the insecure Kashmiri officials in Jammu jails and vice versa.

An influential network of support structure, reportedly active at different levels in J&K Police, Prisons Department, Health Department, Law Department and Prosecution Wing of the State Home Department, is said to have crippled the system of lodging separatists and high profile terrorists in the Valley jails. It is alleged, without contradiction from the Government, that the prisoners in Srinagar and other districts in Kashmir have access to SIM cards, smartphones, internet and social media, besides cuisine and visitors of their own choice.

It has been reported that a murder convict and top separatist has turned into spiritual healer at Srinagar Central Jail. Police have learned that the jail authorities have placed two detainees of his choice exclusively as orderlies for his service. He is said to be calling his devotees and guests without hindrance to his barrack and giving them amulets and money from a welfare fund operated by him from within the jail.

Interestingly the same convict, noted for his jihadist ideology, has done Masters and Doctorate in the jail and he has been engaged as a Lecturer by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for educating the jail inmates who want to pursue graduation and post-graduation studies. In an interview to a local newspaper at SMHS Hospital last fortnight, this high profile murder convict has said that he has tutored 150 prisoners on behalf of IGNOU and also written and published 21 books to promote his separatist and jihadist ideology during 25 years of his imprisonment.

Police have learned that none other than the leader of the prisoners, titled as Ameer-e-Zindaan, has total control over the matters inside the jail where necessary partitions between the barracks have ceased to exist and the CCTVs as well as frequency jammers are permanently disabled.

DGP Dr Vaid admitted in an interview to NDTV here on Thursday that the conspiracy of securing release of the LeT terrorist had been hatched up “well inside Srinagar Central Jail”. Similar security lapses and loopholes were admitted by ADG Kashmir, Munir Khan, at his news conference. He said it was being thoroughly investigated how one of the key actors of the escape drama, Tika Khan of Pulwama, and his associates had been frequently visited Srinagar Central Jail and how the information about Abu Hanzalla’s movement to the hospital had been leaked to the terrorists.

Significantly, in two raids in the last two years, Police have recovered over 20 SIM cards and smartphones, as also refrigerators specially earmarked for high profile separatists and terrorist leaders from Baramulla District Jail. The crackdown was stopped after the terrorists outside attacked a jail official’s house in Chadoura, Budgam, set his vehicles on fire and threatened his family members to kill him if he continued to commit “atrocities” on the prisoners in his jail.