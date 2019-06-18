DG Prisons reviews security arrangements in Central Jail Srinagar

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General (DG) Prisons, J&K, V.K Singh on Monday paid a visit to Central Jail Srinagar to review the security arrangements and evaluate the reformatory programmes running in the jail.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General, Prisons Dr. M.S. Lone, Technical Officer, Shabir Ahmed, SP North Sajad Ahmed and SDPO Rainawari Raja Zubair. Superintendent Jail Mukesh Kakkar and other officers of the jail and CRPF were also present during his visit.

Director General took a round of the premises and inspected the infrastructure and barracks. He interacted with the inmates regarding facilities available to them in jail. He also visited the Jail Hospital, Carpentry Unit, Skill Training Center and other sections of the prison and asked the Jail Superintendent to take measures for further upgradation of the reformatory programmes running in the jail.

The Director-General took a Darbar of the Prisons Staff and listened to their grievances patiently. He emphasized that prison is an integral part of criminal justice system as such the staff is required to put in their best efforts to strengthen the security system and play their role in reformation of inmates.