DG Prisons reviews facilities at District Jail Bhadarwah

BHADARWAH: Director General of Police, Prisons, V.K. Singh, today visited District Jail Bhadarwah to take stock of security arrangements besides assessing facilities available for the inmates.

The DGP was accompanied by Additional Superintendent of Police Bhadarwah, Raj Singh Goria, SDPO Bhadarwah, Adil Hussain Rishu, Technical Officer and Officer Commanding CRPF.

The DGP inspected the barracks, skill training centre, hospital, CCTV control room, kitchen and other sections of the Jail. He interacted with the inmates and enquired them about the services they are being provided in the Jail like food, accommodation, medical and training facilities available in the jail. He also reviewed staff strength, proposed construction works besides other requirements of the Jail.

DGP instructed the Jail Superintendent to take necessary measures for further strengthening security of the Jail besides introducing vocational training programs in the Jail.

Meanwhile, DGP convened a Darbar for the Prison staff and took stock of their grievances.

V.K Singh also inspected fire stations at Doda and Bhadarwah where he interacted with the staff and issued on spot directions to the concerned officers for quick response in emergency situations.

Earlier, he visited the proposed site for construction of sub-Jail at Dharmund, Ramban. He directed Technical team for early preparation and submission of DPR.

At Doda, Singh also visited the family of late Fireman Anjani Kumar who died during his duty on 13th October, 2019 and enquired about the welfare of his family.