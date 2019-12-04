DG CIDC discusses infrastructure need of UT Ladakh with LAHDC, Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The Director General, Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) , P.R Swarup who is also the Member Secretary, Engineering Council of India met CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Gyal P Wangyal, Deputy Chairman Tsering Sandup and Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Phuntsog Stanzin here on Tuesday at Council Secretariat.

The Director General is on a visit to Leh to access and understand the infrastructural need of UT Ladakh which he conveyed to Council members during the meeting. He informed about his meetings with different stakeholders in Leh to gather valuable feedbacks and suggestions regarding special needs of the region in terms of infrastructure development.

The Director General also apprised CEC about the functions of CIDC in India under the Planning Commission, GoI in policy formulation related to construction, skill training to the engineers, workers and management, financing policies, interaction and networking with international organizations to promote emerging technologies and best practices. He said that the role of CIDC in the progress of UT Ladakh is going to be very vital in near future.

The Director General also informed the meeting that, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is the prime construction agency of the Central Government under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, will set up two project units in UT Ladakh, one each in Leh and Kargil to boost infrastructure projects in the region.

Wangyal and others apprised Swarup about the peculiar problems of Ladakh focusing mainly on the short working season due harsh climatic conditions. He urged upon introducing new technologies in extending the working season of the region. He also asserted that new infrastructures in UT Ladakh should be developed keeping in mind local needs, climatic conditions and aesthetic architecture of unique Ladakhi tradition.