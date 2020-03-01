DG (Budget) to look after Cadre Management

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Mohammad Yaqoob Itoo, Director General (Budget), Finance Department shall look after/assist in Cadre Management of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service. He shall be supported by Shafaat Yehya, Deputy Director (Budget), Finance Department. The order in this regard was issued on Saturday by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.
