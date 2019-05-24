DG BSF meets Governor

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General, Border Security Force, Rajni Kant Mishra, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Thursday.

Mishra briefed Governor about the functioning of the BSF in J&K and discussed various issues connected with internal and external security and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2019.

Governor lauded the role being played by the BSF in effectively guarding the international border of the country.