DFSS seeks stern action against stone pelters

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Condemning killing of a woman on auspicious day of Eid in Valley and demanding stern action against stone pelters, a number of activists of Dogra Front & Shiv Sena (DFSS) under the leadership of its President, Ashok Gupta held a protest against Pakistan here on Thursday. Amidst raising anti-Pakistan slogans, the protesters also burnt flag of Pakistan. Gupta said that Pak-sponsored stone-pelters are cowards in reality, who cover their faces while pelting stones on security forces. If brave in real sense, they would have done it without covering their faces with clothes, Gupta asserted.

Seeking stern action against stone pelters in the Valley, Ashok Gupta asked the concerned for cleansing such anti-nationals from the Valley at the earliest. Others present in the protest included Ashish, Sham, Ajay, Ghanshyam, Dinesh, Ram Lal, Bantu, Kalu, Prem and Abhishek.