DFSS protests against stone pelting, killings during Eid in Valley

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Workers of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena (DFSS) on Thursday under the leadership of President Ashok Gupta held a protest against the killing of police men, stone pelting and disrespecting Eid prayers in the Valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said that people who were pelting stones on the day of Eid are nothing less than traitors as they were carrying Pakistani flags.

Gupta demanded that these stone pelters should be killed. The policy of soft corner towards the home grown militants has led towards the killing of our policemen almost on daily basis, which is unacceptable, he said.

He appealed to the new Governor to take a strong stance against the militants.

Bantu, Parkash, Bodh Raj, Krishan, Sunil, Chunni, Ashu, Polli, Ram Pyari and Abhishek were also present in the protest.