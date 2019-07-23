DFSS protests against Imran’s US visit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A number of activists of Dogra Front & Shiv Sena (DFSS), under the leadership of party President, Ashok Gupta on Monday held a protest against Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s recent visit to America.

While addressing protesters, Ashok Gupta said that Pakistan is a complete failure and bankrupt country, which cannot even feed its people as present condition of Pakistan is not less than a beggar. It is a big slap on pro-Pakistan lobby active in valley, he added.

“Still, there are few people busy in justifying Imran Khan’s metro ride, saying that he is saving the country’s money, but the matter of fact is that to save money, one is suppose to have some money, which Pakistan has not,” asserted Gupta. Others present during the protest included Bantu, Prem, Naresh, Fauji, Ustad, Nikku, Billa, Sham, Rakesh, Dinesh, Ajay and Prithvi.