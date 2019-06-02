D&FCO brought under one command, reorganisation approved

Share Share 0 Share

Jagti Hospital upgraded as SDH, MCH Reasi gets additional 31 posts

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council which met here recently under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved reorganisation of the Drugs & Food Control Organization (D&FCO), J&K into a single line command to secure effective Drugs and Food Regulation under a unified command without any financial commitment.

As per the decision, the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K has been re-designated as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K. The Drugs and Food Control Organization has been re-organized by way of up-gradation/re-designation of the post of Controller, Drugs and Food Control Organization in the pay level-12 (78,800-2,09,200) to the level-13 (1,23,100-2,15,900) as State Drugs Controller. The post of Deputy Controller, Drugs and Food Control Organization has been re-designated as Deputy Drugs Controller, post of Drug Inspector has been re-designated as Drugs Control Officer.

SAC has also approved creation of three posts of Section Officers and three posts of Head Assistants by corresponding reduction of six posts of Junior Assistants and other 44 posts of different categories which include one post each of Joint Drugs Controller and Joint Commissioner Food Safety, one post of Deputy Commissioner Food Safety, one post of Deputy Drugs Controller, one post of Assistant Drugs Controller, two posts of Senior Assistants, 14 posts for Drug Testing Laboratory, 16 posts for Food Testing Laboratory and 7 posts for Intelligence-cum-Legal Cell.

The augmentation of manpower in the Drug Testing and Food Testing Laboratories, besides creation of posts of Intelligence-cum-Legal Cell and other creations/up-gradations will enable the Organization to accomplish the underlying objectives.

The re-designation of the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration will bring both the Drugs and Food Wings under a unified command and ensure better coordination and proper utilization of functioning of the post of Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, avoid overlap of activities and better coordination.

In another decision, the SAC has approved up-gradation of Government Hospital, Jagti as 40 bedded Sub District Hospital (SDH) along with creation of 73 posts of different categories.

Jagti township comprises about 4,200 plus families with surrounding villages and hamlets totaling to around 40,000, besides being nearer to the Highway. The hospital also witnesses the influx of road accident victims.

The hospital initially began as a Medical Aid Centre in 2011 with the required infrastructure provided by DMRR&R and Health department and staff through internal adjustment.

With the up-gradation of the hospital, as Sub District Hospital, standard healthcare facilities will be available to the inhabitants and those in the catchment area. The hospital will also be a boon for the road accident victims.

The SAC has also approved creation of 31 posts of different categories for the Mother & Childcare Hospital (MCH), Reasi.

MCH, Reasi came into existence in 2015. As the centre has been witnessing huge rush of patients from various areas, particularly from the villages, there was a pressing requirement of strengthening it further in terms of manpower.

SAC has approved creation of 31 posts which includes 09 Doctors and 22 Para-Medics. With the creation of these posts, MCH, Reasi would be better equipped to offer efficient and effective patient care services.

The Health & Medical Education Department has been asked to examine the feasibility of establishment of Mother and Child Care/ Maternity Hospitals in the districts where such facilities are not available.

Fifty new Degree Colleges approved

SRINAGAR: The SAC which met here recently has approved establishment of 50 new Degree Colleges across the State.

Out of these new colleges, 30 will be established in un-served areas, 10 will be for women in places where there are no separate women colleges and to rationalize the roll of the students in the existing ones. Similarly, 8 Professional Colleges would be established imparting courses in Law, Management, Commerce, Nursing and Para-medical, Physical Education and Bio-medical Science. Besides, 2 colleges will be set up as Administrative Staff Colleges, one each at Jammu and Srinagar.

Pertinent to mention during the Governor’s Administration, sanction has been accorded to the opening up of 52 Colleges. Out of these 52 Colleges, land has been handed over at 39 places and temporary accommodation identified at 33 places. These colleges are being operationalized during the current and the next financial year. These 50 colleges are in addition the the 52 already approved. Notwithstanding the sanction of these Colleges, there has been a persistent demand from various cross sections of the society in particular rural pockets for opening up of new Colleges in un-served areas.

As the existing Colleges witness substantial enrolments, a need has been felt for opening up of new additional colleges to provide quality education to students living in different parts of the State particularly in difficult, rural and un-served pockets. The committee constituted vide Government Order No. 1462-GAD of 2018 dated September 25, 2018 has been asked to examine the feasibility/location of the new colleges by July 31, 2019.

By another significant decision, the SAC approved the Jammu and Kashmir State Livestock Breeding Policy, 2019 – the first of its kind in the State.

The Policy aims to give focused attention to increase in both the production and productivity of livestock (cattle, sheep, goat), fish and poultry in the State with the ultimate motto of higher returns for the people engaged in this sector.

The livestock sector contributes to 33.63% of the agriculture GDP of the State. As per the estimates, 73% of the State population live in the rural areas and is associated with livestock rearing. The sector also provides direct/indirect employment to 20 lakh families. The livestock population has been showing a declining trend due to rapid urbanization/shrinking of fodder land; with the State having to pay huge bills in importing livestock products. It is on this account, a need for a Policy has been felt to ensure sustainable development of livestock population on scientific lines.

The Policy will not only help to achieve self-sufficiency in livestock products, reduce import bills but also expand employment opportunities by doubling farmers’ income during next 5 to 10 years. In addition, the Policy will promote research and developmental initiatives in the livestock sector. It envisages improvement of the genetic potential of local livestock by grading/cross-breeding with superior exotic germ plasma wherever required and conservation of indigenous breeds. The policy will stimulate the growth and nurture institutions in the State to generate quality breeding inputs for a sustainable livestock development, without any detriment to the eco-system.

It also envisages to introduce new livestock breeds like Mount billiard and Braunvieh cattle on pilot basis as these breeds have better adaptability in hilly temperate regions with less fodder requirement.

The policy further envisages development of poultry sector, especially backyard poultry, augmentation of production and productivity of both capture and culture fisheries, modernization of fish hatcheries, scientific breeding of Rainbow Trout, Carps, Fish Species and rejuvenation of the endangered Mahseer fish.

The Policy lays a special focus on sustainable genetic improvement of bovines. With the implementation of the Policy, the annual milk production is expected to reach to 5037 TMT approximately within five years. The policy shall promote dual purpose sheep breeds for achieving self sufficiency in mutton, besides import of Ramboilet and Merino sheep will improve growth rate/carcass weight and stop inbreeding depression.

The Animal Sheep Husbandry Department has been directed to give wide publicity to the policy for generating awareness and to ensure percolation of benefits of the policy to the targeted population.