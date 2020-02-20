DFA Srinagar to face JKPDC in football SF today

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The first semifinal of the 27th J&K Football Championship shall be played tomorrow at GGM Science College Ground, here.

In this important game, District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar has been pitted against departmental side of J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC). The match has been scheduled at 2:45 PM.

“The other semifinal between professional side of J&K Bank and Acro Footbal Club shall be held on February 21 at the same venue,” informed Treasurer of the J&K Football Association (JKFA), Surinder Singh Bunty.

Earlier, in the remaining quarterfinals, DFA Srinagar defeated Lone Star Kashmir FC via tie-breaker while Acro FC trounced Jammu United Football Club by a solitary goal. This tournament is being organised by JKFA and sponsored by the J&K Government through J&K Sports Council.