DFA Srinagar elects team

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar elected its new team for the term 2018-20. Around 90 members attended to the proceedings of the meeting and unanimously elected the office bearers.

While Fayaz Ahmad Sofi was made direct president, Tariq Madni has been elected as direct secretary as also Mohammad Shafi as direct treasurer.

Two newly proposed posts were given to Wali Mohamad- (Organising Secretary) and Mohammad Iqbal (Assistant Secretary).

Those who spoke during the meeting were Abdul Hameed Baday (Ex executive president J&K Bank), Showkat Khanyari, Ishfaq Ahmad (International Footballer), Prof BA Shah (senior vice president, Nazir Ahmad (joint secretary JKSSC), SA Hameed (general secretary) and ZA Thakur (president JKFA).

Earlier, the members observed two-minute silence in memory of those office bearers, members and football players of the State, who breathed their last during the period 2013-2018 in J&K.