Dewan Devi Playway School celebrates students’ birthday

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Dewan Devi Playway School celebrated birthday of the students in the premises of School. The students had a big birthday cake and enjoyed a lot. The principal of the school and the teachers blessed the students and advised them to work hard in their life and become worthy sons of the soil.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper