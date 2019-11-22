Devotion, fervour mark Gurpurab celebrations at Udhampur College

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Religious devotion and fervor marked the celebration of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev by the staff and students of Govt. Degree College Udhampur that consisted of an exhibition depicting the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

The function commenced with inauguration of the exhibition by SSP Udhampur Rajiv Pandey, and SSP Traffic National Highway J. S Johar. Addressing the staff and the students, SSP Udhampur Rajiv Pandey emphasized everyone to follow Sehaj Yog and not to go into the details of any religion. He also talked about Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings like service to humanity which needs to be adopted by all to remove present turbulence in the society.

SSP Traffic N/H J. S. Johar said that the birth of Guru Nanak removed the darkness of desperation and enlightened the whole World. He also added that Guru Nank was not the religious leader of one particular community only; but belonged to the whole of mankind.

Earlier, the function commenced with Inauguration of exhibition on the life and teachings of Guru Nank Dev which was followed by a speech by Surjeet Singh, Secretary Shrimoni Gurdwara Prabandak Committee Udhampur in which he elaborated on the contributions of Guru Nanak Dev.

Simran Kaur a student of College presented Shabad on his culmination of the programme. The Celebration of Guru Nanak’s Prakash Parv comes to a conclusion with Guru ka Langar at the College.