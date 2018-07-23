Devotee crushed to death during Ulta Ratha Yatra celebrations

Kendrapara (Odisha): A devotee has been crushed to death under the wheels of a chariot of Lord Jagannath in Pokhariapada village of Odisha’s Kendrapara district, a police officer said.
Nirakar Jena, a man in his 60s, was pulling the chariot’s rope yesterday during the Ulta Ratha Yatra (return of Lord Jagannath’s chariot) celebrations in the Pattamundai police station area of the district when he slipped and fell on the ground and came under its wheels, he said.
A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection, he added.(PTI)
