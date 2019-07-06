Devolution of Powers to Panchayats

Payment of honorarium to Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers through Gram Panchayat in DBT Mode

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved decentralization of disbursement of honorarium to Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme and its disbursement through Gram Panchayats.

The disbursement of honorarium will be through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) using Public Financial Management System (PFMS). The Supervisor in the ICDS being the grass root level worker shall be the nodal coordinator for the purpose. The Gram Panchayats shall monitor and supervise the functioning of the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) and release the honorarium after satisfying themselves about the functioning of the said centres.

The entire amount of honorarium drawn as advance by Mission Director under proper authorization of Finance Department as advance drawal will be transferred into the account opened in the name of Sarpanch/Administrator/Counsellor (Chairperson, Panchayat Counsel) of the ICDS for disbursement to AWWs/AWHs through DBT Mode.

The change in the mode of disbursement of honorarium is in accordance with devolution of powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions under the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj (4th Amendment) Act, 2018.

It is noteworthy to point out that the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 2018 provides for devolution of functions, funds and functionaries to the Gram Panchayats. Government has already decentralized the policy for procurement of supplementary Nutrition under Government Order No.44 SW of 2019 dated 29.01.2019.

Funds to the tune of Rs 24.43 crore every month shall be disbursed to the Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers as Honorarium by the Gram Panchayats in a DBT mode. Similarly an amount of Rs 243.53 crore annually shall be utilized by the Gram Panchayats to procure supplementary nutrition to the children in the age group of 0-6 years lactating and pregnant mothers through a network of Anganwadi centres.

The mode of disbursement of the honorarium in favour of the Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers will not only ensure proper supervision of the Anganwadi centers but also facilitate timely disbursement of honorarium to them so as to motivate them for efficient and improved functioning and service delivery.