Developmental dreams of town turning into reality: Vibodh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In order to get firsthand experience of public issues and to come across their demands, MLC, Adv. Vibodh Gupta on Wednesday said that developmental dreams of Rajouri town are getting fulfilled in present years.

MLC Gupta, accompanied by other BJP leaders, conducted extensive tour of several localities of Rajouri town and met with local people who appraised him about their issues and concerns.

Public demands were also put forth by locals who also extended overwhelming support to City Redevelopment Plan of Government and called for more efforts to make Rajouri a more better city. During his visit, MLC Vibodh Gupta met with a number of people and listened to their issues.

He assured that all their genuine concerns will be taken on priority and steps will be taken to solve the problems.

He also said that public cooperation is must for development of any society and people in Rajouri are playing a vital role in overall development of town.

Gupta also discussed about ongoing development works of Rajouri town and said that during the previous governments, Rajouri town was completely ignored and condition of lanes and drains beside city roads were a clear example of same.

” People can compare present condition of lanes, drains and roads of town with five years old condition and our work will be clear before all ” he said.

Gupta further added that dream development projects of Rajouri town have come to reality and Rajouri town is witnessing a developmental transformation which opens way for making Rajouri a greener city.

BJP District President Dinesh Sharma, General Secretary Atam Parkash and other party leaders were accompanying MLC Vibodh Gupta during this tour were Sanjay Dutt,Ashwani Kocchar, Ranjeet Tara and others.