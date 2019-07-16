Development receives setback due to endless Governor’s rule: Mir

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: The developmental scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has received setback due to endless Governor’s rule imposed in the State. Mere tall claims about wellbeing and development of the regions in J&K will not please people. This was stated by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, G A Mir while addressing a series of party meetings in Lok Bhawan and Cheki Wangund in Dooru Anantnag on Monday.

Mir further said that people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were the worst hit due to unwanted Governor’s rule shoved upon them by BJP Govt at the Centre, as a result of which the State suffered immensely on every count.

Mir expressed serious concern over lack of development in the State and said that Governor’s rule was not able to reach out to people to address their concerns, although tall claims with regard resolution of issues concerning people were being made from time to time, but in reality, the development of State and people suffered to the largest extent. The people, in all the three regions of the State, have realized that BJP Government at the Centre seems more comfortable with the Governor’s rule rather than elected Government in J&K, Mir added.

Mir further said that J&K is victim of misrule by the Central Government, which shoved the Governor’s rule on people by not taking care of multiple issues concerning people as well as State. Congress is a hope for people in the country and J&K and will continue to fight for development and wellbeing of people, he asserted.

Mir urged the party cadre to remain steadfast for serving people of the State, as they are suffering a lot due to Governor’s rule.